Dumped couches lit on fire in picturesque Oak Bay park

Oak Bay police investigate arson after furniture dumped near boat launch

Compounding crimes created a fiery spectacle at Cattle Point the night of May 16.

Oak Bay police and fire departments were called out around 10 p.m. after someone lit couches on fire at the waterfront park.

When officers arrived, Oak Bay fire had already doused the flames, but reported seeing people fleeing the area, Oak Bay police said in a news release.

Two couches and a chair had been illegally dumped at the boat launch at Cattle Point – a designated dark sky urban star park due to its lack of light pollution.

