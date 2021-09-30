Early morning Colwood house fire brought quickly under control

Colwood, View Royal and Langford fire crews all attended to a small structure fire at a Colwood home early Thursday (Sept. 30) morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

A small house fire early Thursday morning was quickly extinguished by Colwood, View Royal and Langford fire crews.

The three departments were called to a Colwood house shortly after 4 a.m. on Sept. 30, where they discovered a fire had started in the walls of the home. Working together, firefighters were able to snuff out the flames before they travelled too far inside the home, Colwood Fire Rescue Capt. Bryan Erwin told Black Press Media.

Erwin said there is only minor damage to the home, and the homeowners will likely be displaced for a day before they can move back in.

ColwoodColwood Fire RescuefireWest Shore