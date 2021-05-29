An Egyptian appeals court on Sunday, May 23, 2021, said it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority’s demands to uphold financial claims that led to the seizure of the massive Ever Given that blocked the waterway in March. (AP/Mohamed El-shahed)

An Egyptian appeals court on Sunday, May 23, 2021, said it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority’s demands to uphold financial claims that led to the seizure of the massive Ever Given that blocked the waterway in March. (AP/Mohamed El-shahed)

Egypt court adjourns Suez ship case for more compensation talks

Suez Canal Authority is asking for funds for the salvage of a vessel that blocked the waterway for 6 days in March

An Egyptian court on Saturday adjourned the case of a massive hulking cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year. The move is to allow more time for negotiations aiming at resolving a financial dispute between the Suez Canal Authority and the vessel’s owner.

The dispute centers on the compensation amount the Suez Canal Authority is claiming for the salvage of the vessel Ever Given, which ran aground in March, blocking the crucial waterway for six days in March.

At first, the Suez Canal Authority demanded $916 million in compensation, which was later lowered to $550 million, the head of the canal authority, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, said in comments on a television program on Sunday.

The money would cover the salvage operation, costs of stalled canal traffic, and lost transit fees for the week the Ever Given blocked the canal.

The vessel’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., and insurers said the demand is still too high. They previously had offered $150 million in compensation but that was rejected by the canal authority.

The Ismailia Economic Court adjourned the hearing to June 20, as the vessel’s owner submitted a new offer to settle the dispute out of court, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement.

The statement offered no further details.

Since it was freed, the Panama-flagged vessel, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has been ordered by authorities to remain in a holding lake mid-canal as its owner and the canal authority try to settle the compensation dispute.

The two sides have traded blame for the vessel’s grounding.

The six-day blockage disrupted global shipping. Hundreds of ships waited in place for the canal to be unblocked, while some ships were forced to take the much longer route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip, requiring additional fuel and other costs.

About 10 per cent of world trade flows through the canal, a pivotal source of foreign currency to Egypt. Some 19,000 vessels passed through the canal last year, according to official figures.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Egypt

Previous story
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge ‘hugely grateful’ for 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
Chinese city locks down neighborhood after COVID-19 upsurge

Just Posted

Sidney residents have until May 31 to fill out a survey on potential improvements to Reay Creek Park, which includes Reay Creek Pond. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney asks for input on future of Reay Creek Park

Residents have until May 31 to answer survey about potential improvements

A serious collision at the intersection of Devonshire Road and the E&N Rail Trail in Esquimalt resulted in one vehicle flipping onto its roof and a power pole being knocked down on May 29, 2021. (Photo courtesy Vanessa Nicholson)
TRAFFIC: Serious crash results in vehicle rollover, power outage in Esquimalt neighbourhood

Devonshire Road, part of E&N Rail Trail closed to traffic

Members of Oak Bay High School’s Interact Club have started a campaign to address period poverty. (Photo courtesy of Katie Bentley)
Oak Bay High School students’ campaign combatting period poverty

The fundraiser will help get menstrual products to those who can’t afford them

North Saanich’s Frank Cumming enjoys his Tuesday morning on Sidney’s Bevan Pier. Council Tuesday approved improvements to the structure. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Popular fishing pier in Sidney on the hook for repairs

Town’s 2021 budget includes $500,000 for refurbishing Bevan Pier

Chuck’s Burger Bar closed its doors earlier this year after numerous allegations of sexual assault arose against one of its employees. Good Night Out Vancouver is now offering sexual violence prevention training free to Victoria’s hospitality industry. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria hospitality businesses offered free training on sexual violence prevention

Three-hour session gives industry tools to prevent, respond to sexual violence

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants goalie signs to NHL Avalanche

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Work underway for forensics experts to identify B.C. school remains

The best way forward is to provide supports to the Tk’emlúps nation and those who may have lost a loved one, says Terry Teegee

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Most Read