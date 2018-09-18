Elderly man in hospital after struck by car in Oak Bay

A 75-year-old man was struck Sept. 17, 2018 at this intersection and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An elderly man from Oak Bay is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Monday evening.

The collision occurred at 6:40 p.m. in front of Oak Bay High at the corner of Cadboro Bay Road and Epworth Street.

The 75-year-old man is now in stable condition in hospital.

“I don’t want to speculate as to exactly what occurred as our investigation, including the analysis of a collision reconstructionist, is ongoing,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The Oak Bay Police Department is currently investigating and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 250-592-2424.

“We know there are people who witnessed this incident and are asking them to call us,” said Bernoties.

