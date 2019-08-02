Electric bike on display at Langford bike shop stolen in break and enter

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on July 31, West Shore RCMP received a report of a break and enter and theft from West Shore Bicycles, a business located in the 800-block of Kelly Road in Langford.

When police arrived at the business, they found the front window has been smashed and the bike on display and been stolen.

“The stolen bike is a men’s specialized 29-inch Levo FSR electric bicycle with a black frame and blue writing on it. The bicycle is valued at over $6,000,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer in a statement. “We are asking for anyone who has information regarding the break and enter and/or theft to contact us. If you are out and happen to see this bike please report it to police immediately.”

You can contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.