Esquimalt mayor takes another run at re-election

Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins has announced she will seek a fourth term when she runs for re-election this fall.

“As Mayor since 2008, I have championed infrastructure improvements, such as Archie Browning Sports Complex, standing up to CRD for better outcomes and community amenities from the wastewater plant siting, a framework agreement for policing, and economic and social development of our community,” Desjardins said in a statement released on her website Feb. 9.

The wife and mother of two – her daughter passed away from leukemia in Jan. 2017 – who lives with her husband in a float home in the Westbay Marine Village, has been active in municipal politics since she was elected to Esquimalt council in 2005. Three years later, she was elected mayor on two core beliefs; pay personal attention to the issues, and be a visible and active participant in your community.

After a successful run for the Liberal nomination in the riding of Esquimalt-Metchosin, Desjardins ran in the May 2017 provincial election, but fell short to NDP MLA Mitzi Dean.

The former physiotherapist has also served as chair of the CRD board, co-chair of the Victoria and Esquimalt Police board, and sits on the Victoria Regional Transit Commission among other appointments.

Desjardins has seen Esquimalt through significant growth in her tenure, and cites the Township’s economic development strategy as a success that has provided over 1,000 potential multi-housing units currently in development phases.

“Esquimalt growth has included many young families in recent years and we will continue to ensure services and infrastructure support our young families, youth, and our seniors,” Desjardins said.

“We are now referred to as the place to move to,” she added. “We are a vibrant, growing community! Let’s keep it happening!”

The B.C. municipal election is Oct. 20, 2018.

