Barb Desjardins, who has served as mayor of Esquimalt since 2008, announced Feb. 9 that she will seek a fourth term when she runs for re-election this fall. Contributed photo

Esquimalt mayor takes another run at re-election

Since 2008, Barb Desjardins has led growing Township

Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins has announced she will seek a fourth term when she runs for re-election this fall.

“As Mayor since 2008, I have championed infrastructure improvements, such as Archie Browning Sports Complex, standing up to CRD for better outcomes and community amenities from the wastewater plant siting, a framework agreement for policing, and economic and social development of our community,” Desjardins said in a statement released on her website Feb. 9.

The wife and mother of two – her daughter passed away from leukemia in Jan. 2017 – who lives with her husband in a float home in the Westbay Marine Village, has been active in municipal politics since she was elected to Esquimalt council in 2005. Three years later, she was elected mayor on two core beliefs; pay personal attention to the issues, and be a visible and active participant in your community.

After a successful run for the Liberal nomination in the riding of Esquimalt-Metchosin, Desjardins ran in the May 2017 provincial election, but fell short to NDP MLA Mitzi Dean.

The former physiotherapist has also served as chair of the CRD board, co-chair of the Victoria and Esquimalt Police board, and sits on the Victoria Regional Transit Commission among other appointments.

Desjardins has seen Esquimalt through significant growth in her tenure, and cites the Township’s economic development strategy as a success that has provided over 1,000 potential multi-housing units currently in development phases.

“Esquimalt growth has included many young families in recent years and we will continue to ensure services and infrastructure support our young families, youth, and our seniors,” Desjardins said.

“We are now referred to as the place to move to,” she added. “We are a vibrant, growing community! Let’s keep it happening!”

The B.C. municipal election is Oct. 20, 2018.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’
Next story
B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out pipeline dispute: Notley

Just Posted

Esquimalt mayor takes another run at re-election

Since 2008, Barb Desjardins has led growing Township

Royals making noise as WHL heads toward home stretch

Victoria scores two home wins over front-running Rockets, teams meet in Kelowna Monday

Victoria reels in boat and fishing show

Victoria Boat and Fishing Show at the Pearkes Recreation Centre Feb. 16 to 18

K9 Unit the best job in the world: VicPD handler

New dogs from Germany join the local force

Family front and centre at Pearkes Arena anniversary celebrations

Saanich offers free skate, cake and prizes Monday to mark 50th anniversary of Pearkes Arena.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out pipeline dispute: Notley

Alberta premier calls B.C.’s anti-Kinder Morgan actions ‘unconstitutional’

Proud parents cheer on Island-raised athletes at Winter Olympics

Parents remember their kids’ as young athletes before the Olympics

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Colten Boushie’s family meets federal ministers after acquittal in murder trial

Gerald Stanley, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday

Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

Most Read