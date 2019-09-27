Esquimalt seeks resident input as it peruses park options

There’s still time for the public to share input with the Township of Esquimalt about how it wants funding spent at local waterways.
The Township is in the process of deciding how to spend part of the $17 million McLoughlin Amenity Fund, which it received as a one-time grant from the Capital Regional District in exchange for the use of McLoughlin Point for the region’s wastewater treatment plant. The funding must be used for waterfront parks, recreation facilities and public safety.
Currently, Esquimalt is looking at options for the waterfront parks portion of the project. An online survey will be open until Sept. 29.
Of the options, the Township is looking at several designs for aspects at the Esquimalt Gorge Park and Saxe Point Park.
|The Township of Esquimalt is looking at several designs for community building the Esquimalt Gorge Park. (File contributed/ Township of Esquimalt)
Anyone interested in voting about these issues can do so at esquimalt.ca.
