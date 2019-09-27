Esquimalt seeks resident input as it peruses park options

The Township of Esquimalt is looking at several designs for a dog park at the Esquimalt Gorge Park. (File contributed/ Township of Esquimalt)

There’s still time for the public to share input with the Township of Esquimalt about how it wants funding spent at local waterways.

The Township is in the process of deciding how to spend part of the $17 million McLoughlin Amenity Fund, which it received as a one-time grant from the Capital Regional District in exchange for the use of McLoughlin Point for the region’s wastewater treatment plant. The funding must be used for waterfront parks, recreation facilities and public safety.

Currently, Esquimalt is looking at options for the waterfront parks portion of the project. An online survey will be open until Sept. 29.

Of the options, the Township is looking at several designs for aspects at the Esquimalt Gorge Park and Saxe Point Park.

At the former, the Township has two designs for the construction of a two-storey community building. Both building designs incorporate glass and wood in the architecture and would contain multipurpose rooms, a food preparation space and washrooms. The survey also asks if the building should be designated for other uses, such as childcare space.

The Township is also looking at installing new trails, replacing a pedestrian bridge, installing a new paddle boat launch, and a dog park into Gorge Park. The dog park will either be divided into two or three sides: a large and small dog side, or a large, small and mixed dog side.

At Saxe Point Park, planners are looking at installing a boardwalk around the water’s edge, as well as a large wooden viewing point.

Anyone interested in voting about these issues can do so at esquimalt.ca.

