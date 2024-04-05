 Skip to content
February was the 20th month in a row of at least 175 overdose deaths in B.C.

BC Coroners Service says monthly reported deaths down 12% from January 2024
Lauren Collins
People hold signs during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Toxic drug deaths were down in February compared to the previous month, but the BC Coroners Service still recorded 177 fatal overdoses.

Preliminary data released Friday (April 5) recorded 177 deaths from toxic, unregulated drugs in February 2024, according to a release from the Public Safety Ministry and BC Coroners Service. That’s an 11-per-cent decrease from February 2023, and a 12-per-cent decrease from January 2024.

But BC Coroners Service says February was the 20th consecutive month where there were at least 175 reported fatal overdoses in the province.

The latest numbers come just two days ahead of the eighth anniversary of the B.C. declaring the opioid crisis.

More to come.

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's national team, after my journalism career took me across B.C. since I was 19 years old.
