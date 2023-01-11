A customer loads lumber into the back of a pickup truck in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday, June 12, 2020. Canadians are now eligible for a tax credit that will help pay for renovations to build a secondary suite for family member who is a senior or an adult with a disability.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A customer loads lumber into the back of a pickup truck in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday, June 12, 2020. Canadians are now eligible for a tax credit that will help pay for renovations to build a secondary suite for family member who is a senior or an adult with a disability.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians

Credit will provide a 15 per cent tax refund on expenses of up to $50,000

The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.

The multi-generational home renovation tax credit took effect Jan. 1 for expenses related to building a secondary suite for a family member who is a senior or an adult with a disability.

The credit will provide a 15 per cent tax refund on expenses of up to $50,000 to a maximum of $7,500.

The secondary suite must be for a related adult over the age of 65 or living with a disability, including a grandparent, parent, child, grandchild, sibling, aunt, uncle, niece or nephew.

The secondary suite must be a self-contained housing unit that includes a separate entrance, bathroom, kitchen and sleeping area.

Additionally, the home being renovated must be inhabited or reasonably expected to be inhabited within 12 months after the end of the renovations.

Some expenses, such as the purchase of home appliances and costs for housekeeping or other services, do not qualify for the credit.

The parliamentary budget officer estimates that the tax credit will cost the federal government $44 million over the next five years.

The credit was among a number of new housing affordability measures promised by the Liberals in the last election and included in the 2022 budget last April.

RELATED: Budget 2022: Feds add measures to curb speculation as housing supply gets $10B boost

Federal PoliticsRenovationsSeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
South African girl whose mom died denied entry into Canada despite B.C. guardian’s effort
Next story
Three dead Surrey adults believed to be family, IHIT says ‘no outstanding suspect’

Just Posted

Havn’s floating sauna business being worked on at Ogden Point on Jan. 11. The company wants to moor and run the relaxation-based business from the Inner Harbour. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Public can float thoughts on sauna business proposed for Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Catalytic Converters are a commonly stolen car part. (Photo courtesy of the Kent Police Department)
Increase in catalytic converter thefts prompts police warning

Sooke resident Bill Romaniuk has launched a fundraiser to help Ukrainians new to Canada navigate Canadian currency. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Fundraiser navigates currency for Ukrainians

Zachary Armitage was sentenced to life in jail on Jan. 11 for the first-degree murder of a 60-year-old Metchosin father in 2019. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Second escaped inmate who murdered Metchosin man sentenced to life in jail