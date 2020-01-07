UPDATED: Traffic moving under McKenzie interchange after morning flooding cleared

Highway was down to single lane both directions

Traffic is running smoothly again through the McKenzie interchange after flooding brought the highway down to single lane traffic early Tuesday morning.

Saanich police were on scene from 5 to 6 a.m. to help with traffic control before flaggers arrived on scene. Traffic was backed up to Langford.

Morning traffic being hit hard by flooding under the McKenzie Interchange this morning. Saanich Police were on scene from 5 to 6 a.m. helping with traffic control. #YYJTraffic #VictoriaBC (Photo from Drive BC) pic.twitter.com/DdGMNSwCFo — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) January 7, 2020

Delayed getting on to TCH from Vets Memorial due to back-up at McKenzie #yyjtraffic. I knew today would be a test of the underpass but didn’t expect this type of delay. 1/2 — Denise McGeachy (@Poochsmommy) January 7, 2020

Of all types of weather conditions to plan for, one would think continuous rain would be top of the list. This doesn’t bode well for McKenzie project designers and engineers #yyjtraffic 2/2 — Denise McGeachy (@Poochsmommy) January 7, 2020

