UPDATED: Traffic moving under McKenzie interchange after morning flooding cleared

Highway was down to single lane both directions

Traffic is running smoothly again through the McKenzie interchange after flooding brought the highway down to single lane traffic early Tuesday morning.

Saanich police were on scene from 5 to 6 a.m. to help with traffic control before flaggers arrived on scene. Traffic was backed up to Langford.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Traffic flows through new McKenzie Interchange configuration Thursday morning

