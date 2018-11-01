Fog grounds Helijet, Harbour Air in and out of Victoria

Spokesperson says flights are on ‘indefinite pause’ due to inclement weather

Heavy fog Thursday morning has grounded some air travel in and out of Victoria.

Helijet informed travellers – via Twitter – all flights on the Vancouver/Victoria route are on “indefinite hold” due to weather conditions.

As well, flights in and out of Nanaimo have also been put on pause.

Poor visibility due to low cloud levels have affected regular flight operations for Harbour Air Seaplanes have also delayed several routes.

A spokesperson from Harbour Air said the next set of departures scheduled for 10:30 a.m. is slated to fly, however staff are keeping a close eye on weather patterns.

No delays have been reported so far out of Victoria International Airport.

Last week, heavy fog grounded more than 10 flights out of Victoria.

Meanwhile, BC Ferries is reporting minor waits at Swartz Bay for passengers travelling with vehicles, but vessels are running.

Travellers are encouraged to visit HarbourAir.com and Helijet.com to stay up to date throughout the day.

