(Black Press file photo)

Fog grounds Helijet, Harbour Air in and out of Victoria

Spokesperson says flights are on ‘indefinite pause’ due to inclement weather

Heavy fog Thursday morning has grounded some air travel in and out of Victoria.

Helijet informed travellers – via Twitter – all flights on the Vancouver/Victoria route are on “indefinite hold” due to weather conditions.

As well, flights in and out of Nanaimo have also been put on pause.

RELATED: See your great fog images from across Greater Victoria

Poor visibility due to low cloud levels have affected regular flight operations for Harbour Air Seaplanes have also delayed several routes.

A spokesperson from Harbour Air said the next set of departures scheduled for 10:30 a.m. is slated to fly, however staff are keeping a close eye on weather patterns.

No delays have been reported so far out of Victoria International Airport.

RELATED: 1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon to take flight

Last week, heavy fog grounded more than 10 flights out of Victoria.

Meanwhile, BC Ferries is reporting minor waits at Swartz Bay for passengers travelling with vehicles, but vessels are running.

Travellers are encouraged to visit HarbourAir.com and Helijet.com to stay up to date throughout the day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
11 golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from Victoria Humane Society
Next story
Union leaders say proposed pay equity legislation will close ‘shameful’ gap

Just Posted

Saanich conservation group wants to smash local pumpkin tradition

Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society says it’s inappropriate to dump pumpkins outside landmark park

11 golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from Victoria Humane Society

The puppies required emergency foster parents after their mother passed away in September

Changes to McKenzie interchange causing traffic headaches for Victoria drivers

Motorists are complaining Thursday morning about poorly timed traffic lights

Fog grounds Helijet, Harbour Air in and out of Victoria

Spokesperson says flights are on ‘indefinite pause’ due to inclement weather

Victoria man disputes charges of allegedly driving while in possession of pot

The man has a medical marijuana licence and says he was not impaired while driving

VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

Man airlifted to Victoria after vehicle T-boned near Little Qualicum River bridge

Injured man transported to hospital with critical injuries

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

B.C. novelist files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Union leaders say proposed pay equity legislation will close ‘shameful’ gap

Jobs that might be under close scrutiny because they are dominated by women include clerical and administrative jobs, marketing, sales and services

Dying woman issues deathbed plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Deer shot by arrow, put down by B.C. conservation sparks investigation

Conservation officers looking for information about Maple Ridge incident

Vancouver Island pharmacist saves overdose victim’s life

Quick thinking by London Drugs staff

Most Read