Fourth death confirmed in Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak

A fourth person has died in the Saanich Peninsula Hospital COVID-19 outbreak, Island Health confirmed in an email to Black Press Media Tuesday.

Out of respect for the person and their family, Island Health said it will not be releasing any further information about them.

Since the outbreak was first announced Dec. 1, 11 patients and 11 staff members have tested positive for the virus. Of those, four have died. The first three deaths were confirmed by Island Health on Dec. 8, 10 and 17.

Testing continues to confirm the outbreak is limited to acute care areas of the hospital, according to the most recent statement from Island Health. Patients in those areas are being closely monitored for symptoms.

While the hospital in Central Saanich remains closed to acute admissions, the emergency department is open. The laboratory service has temporarily moved to the lab at 2140A Keating Cross Rd. Other outpatient services, including medical imaging and day surgery, are open.

