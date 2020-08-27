Gas leak shuts down West Coast Road in Sooke

No traffic flowing between Otter Point Road and Maple Avenue South

A gas leak along West Coast Road in Sooke has caused nearby businesses to evacuate Thursday morning. Sooke Fire Rescue says construction crews hit a gas line just before 10 a.m. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A gas leak has shut down a portion of West Coast Road in Sooke Thursday morning.

No traffic is flowing between Otter Point Road and Maple Avenue South after construction crews hit a gas line just before 10 a.m.

Nearby businesses have been evacuated and will be notified when they can return to their storefronts.

Sooke Fire Rescue captain Cam Norris-Jones said he expects crews to be onsite securing the gas leak until 12:30 p.m.

