The season is notoriously wet here in Greater Victoria, but more rainy days aren’t expected — just more rain on those days. (pixabay)

Greater Victoria could see a months worth of rain within a week this fall

Weather Network predicts wet, warm fall season for B.C.

Break out the rain jacket and galoshes, The Weather Network has released the official 2019 Fall Forecast and B.C. is expected to end up wetter than usual.

The season is notoriously wet here in Greater Victoria, but more rainy days aren’t expected — just more rain on those days. The Weather Networks predicts periods of rainy weather that has the potential for a months worth of rain in roughly a week.

On the bright side, the province can expect warmer than normal temperatures for the season as a whole although periods of colder than normal weather will also occur. Extended stretches of dry weather are also predicted.

December is predicted to be a “wild card,” as it’s too early to tell whether or not it will be as mild as last year’s.

To read Canada’s full fall forecast visit https://bit.ly/2mbUQWm.


