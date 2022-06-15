Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 14

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 14, 2022.

Trevor Dwayne Seip is wanted for theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and driving while prohibited. Seip is described as a 48-year-old male, 6’4”, 264 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Franklin Clifford Cook is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Cook is described as a 35-year-old male, 5’6”, 166 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000, use of a stolen credit card and a warrant for review of sentence. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Austin Schmidt is wanted for four counts of using a forged document, fraud, breach of a release order and being unlawfully at large. Schmidt is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’10”, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Rhettley Shane Dahl is wanted for two counts of failing to comply. Dahl is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’10”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Keith Alexander Thomas is wanted for assault. Thomas is described as a 29-year-old male, 5’5”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crime