Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 20

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 20, 2020.

Brandon Tyler Jackson is wanted for assault and breach of probation. Jackson is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-10, 181 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kyle Michael William Knight is wanted for assault. Knight is described as a 23-year-old male, six feet, 141 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Denis Aaron McCarthy is wanted for two counts of assault and breach of undertaking. McCarthy is described as a 31-year-old male, six feet, 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wesley Chester Williams is wanted for two counts of assault, obstruction and possession of stolen property. Williams is described as a 37-year-old male, six-foot-two, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jarrett Evan Strong is wanted for breach of probation. Strong is described as a 30-year-old male, six feet, 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jennifer Lorraine Lemmen is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Lemmen is described as a 40-year-old female, five-foot-10, 146 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.