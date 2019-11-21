Jeanne Socrates was honoured by the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Thursday for being the first woman to sail across the world alone and the oldest person to do so. A dock in the Inner Harbour lower causeway, where her boat the S/V Nereida is, has been named after her. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Harbour authority names dock for Victoria’s record-breaking sailor

Jeanne Socrates is the oldest person to sail around the world unaccompanied

A dock in the Inner Harbour lower causeway is now named for Victoria’s record-holding yachtswoman Jeanne Socrates after a Thursday ceremony.

The Jeanne Socrates Dock – the crescent commercial yellow line dock in the Inner Harbour – welcomes thousands of visitors and locals every year and is home to the Victoria Harbour Ferry stop. Now, with a commemorative plaque placed near where Socrates’ boat is docked, visitors can learn about her feat.

On Sept. 7, 77-year-old Jeanne Socrates became the oldest person to sail around the world on a solo, non-stop trip after being at sea for 339 days on the S/V Nereida.

When Socrates sailed into Victoria’s Inner Harbour, she was accompanied by several boats and greeted by hundreds of people rooting for her on shore.

“Victoria has become very much my second home and the support everyone has given me here in Victoria has been absolutely amazing,” Socrates said at the ceremony.

READ ALSO: Victoria-based solo-sailor breaks record for oldest person to sail around the world unassisted

Socrates faced storms, dangerous waters and even a torn sail that she mended. The entire time, she received e-mails of support from people in Victoria looking forward to her return.

“I have to say that there were times when that became a very important consideration because there were times when I wasn’t sure that I was going to get back,” Socrates said. “I thought ‘I’m going to keep going and get to the other end. I’m going to get to Victoria’.”

Brian Cant, spokesperson for the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, said the organization wanted to commemorate Socrates’ accomplishments in a public space.

“Her accomplishments continue the deep maritime history this city has,” Cant said.

Luke Penseney, a Vancouver resident spending the winter in Victoria on his boat, was at the Inner Harbour to speak with Socrates on Thursday. He said he was aware of her before but after really thinking of what she accomplished, realized it is “something special.”

“It’s about endurance, courage and being prepared and having a vision and planning,” Penseney said. “It’s about what a human can achieve alone.”

READ ALSO: Senior sailor leaves Victoria to sail around the world – again

Socrates started sailing after she retired and purchased the S/V Nereida in 1997 with her husband. They travelled across Europe, the Caribbean and the U.S.A. After her husband died in 2003, Socrates continued to sail alone, leading up to her world record achievements.

Since her return, Socrates has kept busy by fixing her boat but said she is supposed to be writing a book as well. She’ll be headed to Mexico soon to focus on her book and will eventually go to Australia to meet up with family and the many friends she made over the radio while she was sailing in the area.

“It’s an amazing privilege,” Socrates said of the dock naming. “It demonstrates the support that I’m getting in Victoria here … I know people were rooting for me, it was wonderful.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Jeanne Socrates was honoured by the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Thursday for being the first woman to sail across the world alone and the oldest person to do so. A dock in the Inner Harbour lower causeway, where her boat the S/V Nereida is, has been named after her. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Jeanne Socrates was honoured by the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Thursday for being the first woman to sail across the world alone and the oldest person to do so. A dock in the Inner Harbour lower causeway, where her boat the S/V Nereida is, has been named after her. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Jeanne Socrates was honoured by the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Thursday for being the first woman to sail across the world alone and the oldest person to do so. A dock in the Inner Harbour lower causeway, where her boat the S/V Nereida is, has been named after her. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Previous story
Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police
Next story
VicPD mourns loss of retired police dog, Conan

Just Posted

Harbour authority names dock for Victoria’s record-breaking sailor

Jeanne Socrates is the oldest person to sail around the world unaccompanied

Man who fell 50 feet shares his tale to raise funds for Victoria hospitals

Mitch Lapore helped launch the Victoria Hospital Foundation’s latest campaign

Christmas events set to begin across Greater Victoria

Lights, parades, gingerbread and more are coming to down until the new year

Uncertainty continues to surround body found in Central Saanich

BC Coroners Service say the man in his 20s is from Victoria. His death remains under investigation

Muppet-topped motorcyclists hit the road for sick kids

Helmet Heads Canada collecting donations during Victoria Christmas parades

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

DFO says four Cermaq Canada salmon farms affected, fish not infectious

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

ERASE program expands to target gangs, bullying of students

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Most Read