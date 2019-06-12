HarbourCats invite family of Humboldt Broncos bus driver to Victoria games

‘This is our way… to show our love for one family’: HarbourCats vice-president

Glen Doerksen, who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, stands at the Ogden Point Breakwater during a visit to Victoria in 2015. (Victoria HarbourCats photo)

The wife of the Humboldt Broncos bus driver killed in last year’s crash in Saskatchewan has been invited to take in two Victoria HarbourCats games this season.

Karen Doerksen and her family are set to watch the July 19 and 20 HarbourCats games. Her husband, Glen Doerksen, was one of 16 people killed when the junior hockey team’s bus was hit by a semi in April 2018.

“This was a tragic event that touched the hearts of all Canadians, and indeed people around the world,” John Wilson, HarbourCats vice-president of business and one of the team’s owners, said in a news release.

“This is our way, as the HarbourCats, and as The Wilson’s Group, to show our love for one family that has been deeply impacted. We know Victoria will give them the special treatment that can help them take another step in their grieving and recovery.”

According to the HarbourCats, Glen was an avid golfer who visited Victoria in 2015 as part of a golfing excursion. Karen has not yet visited the city.

The family will be introduced on the field prior to the July 19 game.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver of the semi, was sentenced to eight years in prison in March.

— with files from The Canadian Press

