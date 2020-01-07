Heavy rain prompts wastewater warning for more Greater Victoria shorelines

Residents are advised to stay out of the water along two more shorelines in Greater Victoria.
As of Jan. 7, residents are advised to avoid entering the water between Tarn Place and Seaview Road in Oak Bay and Saanich, between Arbutus Cove Lane and Telegraph Bay Road in Saanich, between Fraser Street and Victoria View Road including Macaulay Point in Esquimalt and between Trafalgar Park and Radcliffe Lane including McNeill Bay in Oak Bay.
The Capital Regional District said heavy rain caused combined stormwater and wastewater overflows along the affected shorelines during the evening of Jan. 6 and early morning of Jan. 7. The shorelines in Esquimalt and between Fraser Street and Victoria View Road were already under an advisory as of Jan. 1.
The CRD said wastewater may pose a health risk to those entering affected waters. As a precaution, and in consultation with Island Health and the local municipalities, beaches within the affected areas will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the recreational limit.
For updates, visit crd.bc.ca.