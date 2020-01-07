As a result of combined stormwater and wastewater overflows, residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines, as the wastewater may pose a health risk. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Heavy rain prompts wastewater warning for more Greater Victoria shorelines

Public advised to avoid entering affected waters

Residents are advised to stay out of the water along two more shorelines in Greater Victoria.

As of Jan. 7, residents are advised to avoid entering the water between Tarn Place and Seaview Road in Oak Bay and Saanich, between Arbutus Cove Lane and Telegraph Bay Road in Saanich, between Fraser Street and Victoria View Road including Macaulay Point in Esquimalt and between Trafalgar Park and Radcliffe Lane including McNeill Bay in Oak Bay.

READ ALSO: Heavy rain leads to wastewater overflow warning from CRD

The Capital Regional District said heavy rain caused combined stormwater and wastewater overflows along the affected shorelines during the evening of Jan. 6 and early morning of Jan. 7. The shorelines in Esquimalt and between Fraser Street and Victoria View Road were already under an advisory as of Jan. 1.

The CRD said wastewater may pose a health risk to those entering affected waters. As a precaution, and in consultation with Island Health and the local municipalities, beaches within the affected areas will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the recreational limit.

For updates, visit crd.bc.ca.

READ ALSO: $775-million wastewater project on track to be completed on time, within new budget

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Driver fled VicPD, collided with parked car on Quadra Street
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Just Posted

UPDATED: Driver fled VicPD, collided with parked car on Quadra Street

One police officer left with non-life-threatening injuries

Heavy rain prompts wastewater warning for more Greater Victoria shorelines

Public advised to avoid entering affected waters

Heavy rain overwhelmed temporary drainage measures on McKenzie interchange

Flooded lanes snarled early morning traffic

Some businesses closed after roof collapses at Colwood Corners

Roof caves in above two vacant units, neighbouring businesses forced to close

West Shore RCMP search for man who exposed himself near Victoria General Hospital

Suspect described as about 19 years old, five-foot-10 with slim build

VIDEO: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake gorilla in back

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Grammy-winner Lucinda Williams to play MusicFest in Comox Valley

Singer-songwriter has been on artistic director Doug Cox’s wish list for years

Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

Most Read