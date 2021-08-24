The red section of road will be partially closed for paving on Aug. 24 and 25. (Contributed/View Royal)

Helmcken Road paving expected to cause major delays in View Royal

Road work scheduled for Aug. 24 to 27

Helmcken Road is getting a facelift, and traffic will be detoured or alternating single lanes on Aug. 24 and 25 between Pheasant Lane and Werra Road in View Royal.

The work will cause major traffic delays, so drivers are advised by the town to use alternate routes.

Milling and paving work began at 9 a.m. on Aug. 24, and is scheduled to wrap up at 6 a.m. on Aug. 25. Traffic will be diverted or allowed through as single-lane alternating. On Aug. 26 and 27 contractors will install high visibility line markings.

