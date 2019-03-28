High of 13 C expected for today

Thursday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning, clearing later into the day with a high of 13 C. The overnight low is 3 C with partial clouds.
Friday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud becoming increasingly sunny in the afternoon, reaching a high of 14 C with an overnight low of 4 C.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 14 C and an overnight low of 8 C.
Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 14 C and a low of 8 C.
