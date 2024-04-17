IIO: No causal connection related to police in death of Parksville man

Witness found man deceased in brush away from unmarked trail near Little Mountain

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has concluded its investigation into the death of a man in Parksville.

The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence, including police statements, 911 recordings and civilian witness statements, and determined there is no causal connection between any action or inaction of an officer and the affected person’s death, according to a news release by the IIO.

Police were initially called at approximately 12:05 p.m. on March 24 after a witness noticed a man lying in a secluded area of brush away from an unmarked trail near Little Mountain, south of Parksville. The witness called police after leaving the area.

Officers arrived at the trail network and performed an extensive search based on directions received from a family member of the original witness, but were unable to locate anyone as described by the witness.

The following day, March 25, the witness returned to the area and saw the man, who appeared to be in the same position as the previous day.

READ MORE: Driver and dog injured in Nanoose Bay single-vehicle crash

The witness then called 911. Police arrived and found the man in an area below an unmarked trail, and confirmed he was deceased.

“This was in a different area than the one searched the previous day,” the release stated. “As well, it was extremely difficult to see the man given his position was well off the trail in the surrounding forest growth.”

The BC Coroners Service is continuing an investigation related to the man’s cause of death.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

— NEWS Staff