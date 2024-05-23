Impaired woman found unconscious in stolen vehicle, arrested in Langford

Police found her unconscious in the drivers seat with drug paraphernalia

West Shore RCMP arrested a 29-year-old woman after she was seen with drug paraphernalia while unconscious in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle in Langford.

On May 21, officers attended the scene and found her in a 2001 Toyota Corolla. After they checked the vehicle that found that it was reported stolen on May 4.

The woman was awoken and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of stolen property as police determined the licence plate was stolen as well.

She was also issued violation tickets for no driver’s licence, no insurance and she was given a 24-hour prohibition from driving for exhibiting symptoms of drug impairment while being in the care and control of a vehicle.

She was later released from police custody by way of an appearance notice, and charges are forthcoming according to police.

