Hallmark Film - Maggie’s Christmas Miracle - Filming in Downtown Langley. (Black Press Media files)

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

In wake of the Me Too and Time’s Up movements spreading globally from Hollywood, the province is funding work-culture training in B.C.’s own creative sector.

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding Friday, while at the Women on Top conference in Vancouver.

The funds, administered by Creative BC, will be available in $15,000 grants for eligible organizations to host training and workshops for those at the board and leadership levels of film commissions and association.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

#METOO AT WORK: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

“The #MeToo movement has elevated awareness that abuse, discrimination and harassment are serious problems globally,” Beare said in a news release Friday.

Sexual-harassment allegations in Hollywood reached B.C. in November, when Andrew Kreisber, a producer on CW shows filmed in Vancouver, was suspended by Warner Bros. TV after reports of 15 women and four men coming forward.

Kreisberg was the producer on shows including Arrow and The Flash.

Vancouver actor Michael Coleman denied any wrongdoing in March after allegations that he sexually harassed students in his acting classes surfaced. The allegation dated back to 2009, before Coleman co-founded SchoolCreative Institute in Vancouver, which he has since cut ties with.

The ministry is also working with agencies to create policies and strategies aimed at promoting respectful workplaces, the province said.

WATCH: ‘This isn’t a new problem’: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally in Vancouver

As part of the initiative, Creative BC and the B.C. Arts Council are changing contract requirements for grant applicants, so organizations must now commit to ensuring their workplaces are free from bullying and harassment to qualify for funding.

Knowledge Network has also published a new Respectful Workplace Statement of Expectation for its producers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

Just Posted

Lowest tides in years expose Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

Coast Guard searching waters off Tofino for three missing men

Search crews are concentrating their efforts in a 41km area near Tofino

Dog attacked by otters at Clover Point

Victoria woman says otters pounced on dog and tried to drag her under the water

Greater Victoria set to bid for 55-plus BC Games

Oak Bay backs the bid for 2020, 2021 or 2022 Games

Breaking boundaries: Canadian woman serves the military and God

There are only 235 chaplains in regular Canadian forces. Forty are women.

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Car Free YYJ, family fishing, Sooke bluegrass, walk for cancer and a mascot’s birthday

Save-On-Foods shares with food banks for three day campaign

25 per cent of the net proceeds of Western Family products sold supports local food banks

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

Most Read