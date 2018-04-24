Guthrie McKay and Lisa Dudley were shot in their Mission home in September 2008.

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

After 10 years of waiting, Rosemarie Surakka’s request for a public inquest into the death of her daughter is going forward.

Surakka’s daughter, Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay, were shot in their Mission home in September 2008.

The BC Coroners Service announced Tuesday it has scheduled a public inquest into Dudley’s death for June 11 in Burnaby.

The inquest was announced initially in 2010. According to a news release, the dates were confirmed only now, so as not to interfere with criminal proceedings, which concluded in 2017.

In 2008, McKay died at the scene, but Dudley, who was 37 at the time, stayed alive for four days before finally being discovered by a neighbour. She was airlifted to hospital, but died later that day.

Last February, a B.C. Supreme Court judge dismissed Surakka’s lawsuit claiming the RCMP failed to properly investigate the death of her daughter.

Four men were eventually convicted: Jack Woodruff, Justin MacKinnon, Bruce Main and Thomas Holden.

During the investigation and four separate trials, court heard that Cpl. Mike White, the RCMP officer responding to a shots-fired call at the couple’s home, left the scene after being there for approximately 10 minutes, without going inside, and did not follow up the next day.

Four years later, White was reprimanded and docked one day’s pay following a review by the adjudication board.

The coroner had also previously announced its intention to hold an inquest into the death of McKay.

While the circumstances of both deaths were explored through criminal proceedings, the release said, Dudley’s death raises issues that are not applicable to McKay’s death, so an inquest will not be held.

Previous story
Parents call for change to health laws after Oak Bay teen’s death
Next story
Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 24

Just Posted

Esquimalt council green-lights first mass-timber building on Vancouver Island

Mayor appreciates 12-storey structure’s proximity to naval base, graving dock and Seaspan

Greater Victoria School District adopts new dress code policy

Two years in the making, SD61 moves to more inclusionary guidelines

Legal action against B.C. specualtion tax a last resort

Group of Arizona home owners feel they’ve been swept up in an attack on land speculators

Rock the Rink gives youth once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Winning band will get to play a set at Rock the Shores

Sooke makes call for regional fire dispatch

Some municipalities decide to take service off-Island

Parents call for change to health laws after Oak Bay teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Amalgamation Yes hosting citizen’s assembly info meeting Wednesday at Vic High

Mayors of Victoria and Saanich will be on hand to give updates to residents

EDITORIAL: Greater Victoria amalgamation no magic bullet

Taxpaying citizens need to ask tough questions of both sides in debate

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

Most Read