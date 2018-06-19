A kayaker was rescued from the Esquimalt Lagoon Monday evening. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Sutherland)

Kayaker rescued from Esquimalt Lagoon

Nearby boats rushed to help

A kayaker in distress off the shores of the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood was rescued by nearby boats Monday evening.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) confirmed it received a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. for a kayaker who had over tuned their craft and fallen into the water.

According to witnesses in the area, nearby boats responded to the call, pulling the kayaker from the water.

JRCC transferred the kayaker to an ambulance, but B.C. Emergency Health Services has not confirmed the condition of the kayaker at this time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
UPDATED: Remains of two people found in Ucluelet

Just Posted

Saanich rides ahead with Active Transportation Plan

Saanich plans to double the share of all trips made by active transportation by 2050.

Suman, mom of Reena Virk, has died

Mother of 1997 murder victim became an activist against bullying

Fundraising campaign set up for family of deceased Colwood man

Funds will go towards wife and two daughters

Kayaker rescued from Esquimalt Lagoon

Nearby boats rushed to help

CRD tightens leash on dog walkers

Five regional parks in Sooke now have new restrictions on dogs

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

Man rescued after jumping from ferry near Bowen Island

BC Ferries said the man was in stable condition

EDITORIAL: Images of suffering children reflect new American reality

They’re sounds and images that could melt the coldest of hearts. But… Continue reading

Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017: Health Canada

More than one-third of deaths were in B.C.

Independent schools continue to top Fraser Institute secondary school list

Think tank says its ratings are fair to all schools, public and private

Former Somali child refugee fights to stay in Canada

Former child refugee Abdoul Abdi’s judicial review set for today in Halifax

U.S. border separations ripple through midterm campaigns

Several Republicans to break from President Donald Trump amid boarder separation issues

AFN chief accused of being too close to Trudeau

Perry Bellegarde insists he is not that close to the Liberals as elections looms

Three injured after industrial explosion in Newfoundland

The roof of the warehouse was blown off in the explosion near St. John’s

Most Read