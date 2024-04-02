Kelowna woman pleads guilty to 2020 Black Mountain death

Matthew Cholette, was found dead outside of a townhouse complex in Black Mountain in 2020

Marlena Isnardy, the woman accused of a 2020 Black Mountain murder, entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter in a BC Supreme Courtroom in Kelowna on April 2.

Matthew Cholette, 27 at the time, was found dead in a pool of blood outside of a townhouse complex in Black Mountain on Dec. 13, 2020.

A woman was arrested at the scene of the incident but was later released from custody. Police have not confirmed whether Isnardy was the woman who was arrested at the scene.

Then, more than one year after his body was discovered, Isnardy was arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection to Cholette’s death.

Isnardy had been facing charges of second-degree murder, meaning that the Crown prosecutor believes there to have been sufficient evidence to prove that the murder was an act of deliberate killing that occurred without prior planning. Convictions of second-degree murder can carry lengthy prison sentences of up to 25 years.

However, in Kelowna court on the morning of April 2, Isnardy entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter, confirmed court staff. Convictions of manslaughter carry a shorter prison sentence than second-degree murder as the death is not considered to have been intentional.

By pleading guilty, the case will not go to trial and Isnardy will be sentenced by a judge at a later date.

A presentence report was ordered and Isnadry’s next court appearance will be scheduled for June.

