Queen of New Westminster. (News Bulletin file)

Queen of New Westminster. (News Bulletin file)

Late-night Nanaimo ferry sailings cancelled as Queen of New Westminster re-assigned

BC Ferries working to repair Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel

With a southern route ferry out of commission for repairs, BC Ferries will re-assign a Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry, cancelling night-time sailings in the process.

According to a BC Ferries service notice, the Spirit of Vancouver Island, servicing Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, is currently undergoing mechanical repairs and the Queen of New Westminster will be used to offer additional service on that route.

As such, the Queen of New Westminster’s 9:15 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen, from Oct. 4-7, and 12:15 a.m. Duke Point sailings, from Oct. 5-8, will be cancelled, BC Ferries said.

All other sailings will depart as scheduled, the ferry corporation said, and any passengers who are affected will be contacted, with bookings cancelled and reservation fees refunded.

BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience and said it is working to repair the Spirit of Vancouver Island, with updates coming when information is available.

For the latest ferry information, go to www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: Most Nanaimo-Gabriola route users satisfied with proposed sailing schedules

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

BCFerriesTransportation

Previous story
Seven-month-old Island puppy needs your help after breaking jaw in dog attack

Just Posted

George Jay Elementary is the site of the newest COVID-19 cluster in Greater Victoria schools. (Black Press Media file photo)
New COVID-19 cluster declared at Victoria elementary school

Passengers on four more flights through Victoria may have been exposed to cases of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 cases reported on four new flights through Victoria

Capital Regional District staff have released a short-term plan that lays some initial steps on implementing the solid waste management plan, which was approved last spring and aims to reduce overall waste by about a third by 2030. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD framework lays out waste reduction priorities

Chase Thompson had a hit early for the Tide. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart)
The Tide turns for a 9-6 win over Victoria Mariners at Royal Athletic Park