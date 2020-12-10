The Cattle Point boat ramp’s lease is coming up for renewal and will be extended until 2049 through the province. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Lease for Cattle Point boat launch in Oak Bay up for renewal

Rights to boat launch to be extended until 2049

While Oak Bay is currently assessing the bids it received for the expiring leasehold on the land rights and water rights to Turkey Head and Oak Bay Marina, there is another lease up for renewal.

The Cattle Point Boat Ramp lease, which is through the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, is expiring.

There’s actually no annual fee for the Cattle Point boat ramp as it’s an institutional tenure held by the District of Oak Bay, meaning no fee as the tenure is held under the province’s community/institutional operational land use policy, said ministry spokesperson Tyler Hooper. (The lease for the marina at Turkey Head leases for $64,974 plus GST annually, Hooper confirmed.)

Oak Bay applied for a new Cattle Point lease in 2020 that will extend the rights to the two boat ramps until 2049.

Oak Bay has received a reply and council will finalize the lease following an in-camera session.

