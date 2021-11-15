Severe flooding from a Jan. 31, 2020 rainstorm was captured in this drone photo by Shawn Wagar. (File photo by Shawn Wagar)

Major Island Highway routes through Cowichan Valley closed due to flooding

Traffic routes impacted by floodwater

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed at two Cowichan Valley locations due to flooding.

The first is at a perennial flooding site at where the highway intersects with Cowichan Bay Road. The second is the intersection of the highway and Mount Sicker Road, just south of the Chemainus River.

This, according to DriveBC and Emcon Services, the region’s highway maintenance company.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

