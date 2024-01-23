Man at large may be providing dental work unlicensed: Saanich police

Emmanuel Osaseri is wanted over allegedly breaching his release conditions

Despite a court order to not attend any place providing dental care, Saanich police says a man may still be trying to work as an unlicensed dental hygienist.

The restriction was among the various release conditions handed to Emmanuel Osaseri when he was charged on Jan. 10 with fraud under $5,000 and impersonation with intent to gain advantage.

On Monday (Jan. 22), Saanich police said there are “reasonable and probably grounds to believe” the man has or is about to contravene his release conditions by allegedly attempting “to work again while unqualified.”

Osaseri is wanted provincewide as of Monday and Saanich police is seeking information that could lead to his arrest.

The British Columbia College of Oral Health Professionals also assisted with the investigation and confirmed that Osaseri was never registered with the college.

“Employers are responsible for ensuring that all the oral health care professionals they hire are registered/certified with BCCOHP,” said Dr. Chris Hacker, the dental college’s CEO.

“They also need to be confident that anyone they refer patients to for care has been granted the authority to provide that care.”

The college added that unregistered practitioners present a risk because they haven’t demonstrated the skills, qualifications and knowledge to provide ethical and safe care in accordance with the standards set by BCCOHP.

Anyone who believes they received treatment from Osaseri can report it through an online form, by phone at 672-202-0448 or toll-free at 1-888-202-0448.

Those who know of Osaseri’s whereabouts are being urged to contact Saanich police investigators at 250-475-4321 and reference file 2024-203.

