One man has been taken into custody after he barricaded himself in a suite in a James Bay apartment for six hours on Sunday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man barricades himself in James Bay apartment during six-hour standoff with police Sunday night

One officer injured during initial confrontation with suspect

It was a long night for some residents of a multi-unit residential building in James Bay after they were forced to evacuate due to a man barricading himself in a suite for six-hours on Sunday.

Just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 22, Victoria Police Department patrol officers were called to a building in the 200-block of Oswego Street for reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived they were met by several residents who told police the man had caused a series of disturbances in the building and was currently damaging a second-floor hallway, according to a VicPD statement. Officers made their way to the hall and the man became aggressive.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: One woman taken into custody following police incident in downtown Victoria

Two officers approached the man, who then began to fight them, assaulting one officer and causing non-life threatening injuries. The officers called for immediate back-up.

The man broke free of officers and barricaded himself in his suite. More officers arrived on scene to help those impacted by the incident to evacuate.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Man arrested after eight hour standoff on Begbie Street

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was also on scene.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Emergency Response Team officers made entry into the suite after crisis negotiators were unsuccessful in their attempts to get the man to come out peacefully throughout the night. The man was taken into custody and transported to hospital for mental and physical health assessments.

He is currently being held and residents have returned to their units. The injured officer was able to complete the shift.

The file remains under investigation.


