Man dies in police-involved shooting on Vancouver Island

Officers were attempting arrest in connection to previous assault

A man has died following a police-involved shooting in the Mill Bay area on Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the Shawnigan Lake RCMP were following up on an assault investigation in the 1100 block of Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road, police explained in a press release late Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, officers arrived at a home to arrest a man in connection with the assault. When they entered the residence, a man advanced on them with what police described as an “edged weapon.” Officers attempted to subdue him with a Taser, but were unsuccessful. Police then fired shots, hitting the man. He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No police officers nor any other members of the public were injured.

The Independent Investigation Office of BC has been notified and will assume responsibility for the investigation. Additional RCMP resources have been deployed to Shawingan Lake in order to maintain core policing services.

Witnesses are asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.

More to come.

Mustard Seed celebrates ribbon-cutting on re-envisioned food bank

