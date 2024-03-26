Man released despite ‘concerning and violent’ actions, say Kelowna police

A man was released from custody less than 24 hours after a violent incident, contrary to police recommendations

Kelowna RCMP are expressing their frustration, after a man charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, was released from custody less than one day after being arrested.

“This individual’s actions are concerning and police recommended he be held in custody to deter similar actions from occurring. Fortunately, the security guard and other bystanders were not injured during this act of violence” Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP.

On March 25, shortly after 10 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP were called to a business after a 49-year-old man was seen “waving a knife around trying to attack a security guard,” said Gauthier in a press release.

The man had allegedly become violent after being asked to leave the property. Witnesses told police that the man spat in the face of the security guard.

The guard then attempted to arrest the man when they fell to the ground. Then, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to harm the security guard with it.

A bystander intervened and prevented the accused from using the knife to harm the security guard.

Officers arrived shortly after the man had been pinned down by both the security guard and bystander.

Then, on March 26, the West Kelowna man was released from custody. The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 28, at 9:30 a.m.

“Our office will continue to work with the BC Prosecution Service to ensure police did everything possible to maintain safety for our community,” said Gauthier.

Police speaking out on this matter follows another situation regarding the BC Prosecution Service, on Feb. 29, Gauthier told Capital News that RCMP had requested that a Public Interest Disclosure (PID) be issued prior to the release of a known sexual assailant into the community and it was denied by the BC Prosecution Service.

Gauthier said the “threshold was not met in this case based on the totality of the circumstances.”

