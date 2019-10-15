The 2500-block of Beach Drive where a man waving an election sign allegedly threatened to slit the throat of a woman on Friday. (Google Maps Screenshot)

Man swinging election sign threatens to kill woman in Oak Bay

Police detain aggravated man without use of taser

Oak Bay Police responded to a disturbing incident on Friday when an upset man waving an election sign threatened to kill a woman at the 2500-block of Beach Drive.

The man approached a woman and asked for a cigarette.

After she said no, the complainant said the man then threatened to “slit her throat” and stated he was going to kill her and her husband, said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

An Oak Bay Police officer located the man, who then threatened to kill the officer.

“We were prepared to use our [tasers] but eventually had the male comply without the use of them,” Bernoties said. “He was clearly very agitated and in the middle of the road. He refused to comply with our commands and continued to reach into his pockets and jacket.”

The man was taken in to custody and the matter is still under investigation.

