Colwood firefighter Brian Monaghan hands a customer their order at McDonald’s for McHappy Days. Ownership at the Island Highway location and eight other McDonald’s in the Greater Victoria area participated in the event last year. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

McDonald’s staff and volunteers serving smiles for a good cause on McHappy Day

Proceeds go to Ronald McDonald House Charities and local children’s charities

McDonald’s Canada franchises across the country are celebrating another annual day of community giving in support of Ronald McDonald Houses and other local children’s charities.

This year marks the 26th McHappy Day and is the company’s longest-running and best-known national fundraising event.

On May 8, for every Big Mac, Happy Meal or hot McCafe beverage purchase, McDonald’s Canada will donate one dollar to RMHC Canada and children’s charities across the country.

Since its inception, McHappy Day has raised more than $66 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Canada, the Ronald McDonald Houses themselves and hundreds of other children’s charities.

RMHC Canada is dedicated to giving sick children the one thing they need most — their families. It provides families of sick children with a home-away-from-home that is peaceful and calm within a hospital.

Over 1,400 McDonald’s restaurants are celebrating this year and Black Press Media is at the McDonald’s on Millstream Road in Langford to join in on the fun.

So far, the McDonald’s location has had about 500 cars visit its drive through. Owner Jamie Taylor said about 75 per cent of their customer traffic is in the drive through.

