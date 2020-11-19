Wild ARC rehabilitated a house mouse found stuck to a glue trap. (Courtesy of Wild ARC)

Metchosin animal rescue treats mouse found stuck to ‘inhumane’ glue trap

BC SPCA offers tips online for ethical methods for pest control

Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre is asking people to stop using glue traps after a house mouse was brought in for care.

The BC SPCA’s wild animal branch says the little mouse was admitted into its care after a concerned member of the public found the critter stuck in a glue trap.

The tiny patient arrived with patches of oil on his back and neck and had sparse fur on his rump where he was stuck to the trap.

Over the days of his rehabilitation, the mouse showed improvement, gaining an appetite and becoming more alert and responsive. The mouse was given several baths until the oily patches were gone.

“Glue traps are an inhumane method of pest control,” Wild ARC says. “Animals that are caught in traps can die a slow and painful death by starvation, dehydration and exposure.”

With a few weeks in care, staff were able to prepare the mouse for release into the wild.

The BC SPCA offers tips online for co-existing with wildlife and ethical methods for pest control, such as a using a snap trap inside of a locked box or in a wall to avoid harm to other wildlife.

Most Read