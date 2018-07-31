Long-time Metchosin councillor Moralea Milne passed away suddenly on Saturday. (Gazette file photo)

Metchosin councillor killed in South Surrey collision

Police say preliminary evidence suggests stop sign was ‘disregarded’

The 68-year-old woman killed in a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Saturday morning has been identified as Metchosin councillor Moralea Milne.

The West Shore community is reeling with the news of Milne’s sudden death.

READ MORE: Long-time Metchosin councillor Moralea Milne passes away

“I am gutted by the news of Moralea’s death,” said View Royal Mayor David Screech on Facebook Monday night. “She was an amazing councillor and her passion for Metchosin was strong. Our local community is made less by her loss and she will be deeply missed.”

Milne was elected to the District of Metchosin in 2008. During her tenure she served on many committees and boards including finance and administration committee chair, finance and environment committee chair and the environmental advisory committee.

“She cared deeply about Metchosin and the environment and in addition to being an outstanding councillor, served her community well in many other ways,” said Metchosin Mayor John Ranns.

According to a release from the District, Milne was known for her diligence in financial matters, always with the goal of getting the best value for taxpayers as well as being instrumental in solidifying the relationship between the District and Beecher Bay Scia’new First Nation.

Police said preliminary evidence suggests that a stop sign, at the corner of 40 Ave. and 184 St. in Surrey, was “disregarded,” which caused the fatal collision.

“At approximately 10:30 a.m., a 68 year old female driver [Milne] and her 73 year old male passenger were travelling northbound on 184th St. … when they were struck by a 37 year old male driver who was travelling eastbound on 40th Ave.,” stated an RCMP statement issued at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The 37-year-old and 73-year-old men were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The flag has been lowered at the Metchosin municipal hall in recognition and honour of Milne.

The date and details of a celebration of life have yet to be finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Metchosin Foundation.

-With files from Aaron Hinks, Cloverdale Reporter

