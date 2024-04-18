Missing 75-year-old Parksville man found deceased

RCMP indicate death is not considered suspicious

Listen to this article

A 75-year-old Parksville man, reported missing by his family on April 15, has been found deceased.

Staff Sgt. Shane Worth said the man’s death was not considered suspicious.

“The RCMP offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” he said.

Police and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews had been searching for the man and his vehicle was previously located, unoccupied, at Englishman River Falls Park in Errington.

— NEWS Staff

