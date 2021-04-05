MISSING: RCMP searching for Victoria woman Tanisha Froud

Ladysmith RCMP are asking for help locating missing Victoria woman Tanisha Froud, who was last seen March 30. (Courtesy of LadySmith RCMP)

Ladysmith RCMP is asking for help locating Victoria woman Tanisha Froud, who was last seen March 30.

Froud is described as a 27-year-old Caucasian woman, standing 5’5” tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP believe she may be in the Victoria area, but have not specified where she was last seen. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local police department.

