About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)

Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

A Research Co. poll of 800 British Columbians suggested a majority of residents feel safe from criminal activity.

About two-thirds of British Columbians participating in the online survey said they would feel safe walking alone in their own neighbourhood after dark, virtually unchanged from a poll conducted in August 2019.

About 41 per cent of British Columbians said they fear becoming crime victims in their community, which is up 1 per cent from last year’s poll. Participants ages 18 to 34 were the biggest age group most likely to fear of being victimized by crime at 56 per cent.

Approximately 45 per cent of survey participants blamed addiction and mental health issues for crime in their communities while 38 per cent pointed to gangs and the illegal drug trade. Nine per cent blamed the crime rate on immigrants and minorities.

“In April, 27 per cent of British Columbians suggested that insufficient policing was one of the factors to blame for criminal activity in their community,” Research Co. president Mario Canseco said. “In December, only 16 per cent feel the same way.”

80 per cent of British Columbians (up 1 per cent from 2018) support enacting handgun bans within municipal limits. A slightly higher number of residents – 83 per cent – support prohibiting military-style assault weapons.

The online survey took place over two days in December 2020.

 

