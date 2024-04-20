Mounties seek help from Hwy 16 travellers in homicide case east of PG

Police have determined the body is that of missing man, Edward Michael Milne

Mounties confirm a body found at the Bowron River rest stop, east of Prince George, along Highway 16 Sunday, April 14, 2024 was that of missing man, Edward Michael Milne, and his death is being considered a homicide.

Milne was reported missing to the Prince George RCMP on March 29, 2024. North District Major Crime Unit has conduct of the investigation.

“Police would like anyone who travelled Highway 16 past the Bowron Rest Area between March 27-29, 2024 to call police with any information about vehicles parked in that area. As well, if anyone has dash cam footage between Prince George and Bowron River rest area for the above dates, please call police at 250-561-3300,” said RCMP.

The Bowron River rest stop is located about 49 kn east of Prince George.

On April 14, 2024 the body was discovered near the Bowron River rest area west of Purden Lake. Police immediately began investigating with the assistance of Search and Rescue, Police Dog Service, and Forensic Identification Service.

