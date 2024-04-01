Nanaimo woman airlifted to Victoria after ATV crash

Woman injured Easter Sunday while riding in woods near Nanaimo River Road

A Nanaimo woman had to be airlifted to hospital in Victoria after an ATV crash in the woods south of Nanaimo on Easter Sunday.

Ron Gueulette, Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department chief, said the incident happened at about 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, when the woman, driving a quad ATV, and a male friend on a motorbike were riding in the Nanaimo River Road area.

“It was north of the [B.C. Hydro] substation on the east side of the power lines,” Gueulette said.

He said there was an automatic launch of a B.C. Ambulance Service helicopter, which actually spotted the accident scene before the fire department, which was searching for the crash site.

“We had voice contact, but we really couldn’t see where they were and then this chopper came around and spotted them down in this little gully and landed relatively close to them,” he said.

Gueulette said the man and woman were only about 300 metres into the woods from Nanaimo River Road, but it was a large area to try to locate them.

He did not know the extent of the woman’s injuries.

