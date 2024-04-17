Nanoose Bay crash sends 2 people to hospital

BC EHS called to incident near rest area on Island Highway

Two people were taken to hospital after a motor vehicle crash in Nanoose Bay today (April 17).

BC EHS was called to the incident near a rest area on the Island Highway at approximately 9 a.m., according to paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment and transported two patients to hospital,” Twaites said.

Three primary care paramedic ambulances and a supervisor attended the scene.

— NEWS Staff