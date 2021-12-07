A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nearly 300 still in the dark in flood-ravaged Merritt area as BC Hydro works to restore power

City was evacuated on Nov. 15 when heavy rains led to river overflowing

Nearly 300 customers are still without power near Merritt as of Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning.

In a Monday afternoon update, BC Hydro said that crews had restored power to 80 customers in the interior, 42 of whom were in the flood ravaged community of Merritt.

That city was evacuated on Nov. 15 due to floodwaters from the Coldwater River, which also rendered the wastewater plant inoperable.

Since then, some residents have been able to return home to assess the damage done to their properties, but officials have said the recovery efforts will take some time.

BC Hydro said that all Merritt customers who still don’t have power will need to have an electrical contractor inspect their appliances and any other equipment before their home can be reconnected to power.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
B.C. announces 47 new addiction recovery beds, converts 58 private spots to public
Next story
Man charged with financial fraud, theft due in Victoria court Dec. 15

Just Posted

Saanich Police attended a scene where a pedestrian was left in critical condition in the evening on Dec. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Young pedestrian struck in Saanich in critical condition

A BC Transit bus cruises down Douglas Street in Victoria. (Black Press Media news staff)
BC Transit says driver shortage drove decision to remove print schedules from Victoria stops

Rendering of the three-storey proposal for 713 St. Patrick St. in Oak Bay. Council approved first three readings of a housing agreement ahead of looking at the development. (Novus Properties report)
Housing agreement cements rental status for proposed Oak Bay development

Virginia MacLeod reads to children during storytime at the Sidney/North Saanich Regional Library. The library is hosting multiple holiday themed events this month. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney’s library lines up family holiday activities