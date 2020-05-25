No one injured in suspicious Victoria boat fire, say investigators

Victoria police and fire personnel called to blaze on waters near Selkirk Trestle May 22

The waters off the Selkirk Trestle looking toward Banfield Park. (Google Maps)

Investigators say no one was injured in a suspicious boat fire on the Gorge last week.

On Friday, May 22 around 1 a.m. Victoria police officers and firefighters were called to a boat on fire near the Selkirk Trestle in the Banfield Park portion of the waterway. The boat was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived and the Victoria Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The boat sank at the time, but investigators have spoken with the owner of the boat, and believe that no one was injured in the fire. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

