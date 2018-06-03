A map of the epicentre of Saturday’s small earthquake off the B.C. Coast. (US Geological Survey)

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

A small earthquake was detected near Masset on Saturday afternoon.

Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of the village, with the rumbling “lightly felt” there and the Village of Queen Charlotte.

There were no reports of damage and none were expected.

READ MORE: New technology aims to track earthquakes and tsunami in real-time

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said the earthquake was not expected to create a tsunami.

Haida Gwaii has seen a number of historic quakes, including an 8.1-magnitude shake in 1949 that Earthquakes Canada says knocked cows off their feet and bounced cars around on the mainland.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island rainbow crosswalk vandalized one day after installation
Next story
Entangled killer whale saved off B.C. coast

Just Posted

WATCH: Pirates in our waters for children’s event

Variety the Children’s Charity hosts 14th annual “Boat for Hope” event

Vancouver Island intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

Environmental awareness takes wing at Strawberry Vale

Saanich students intent on bringing bluebirds back to park adjacent to school

Remembering the pencil guy: David Irwin

Beloved downtown regular known to hand out pencils is being missed

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

PHOTOS: 56th Annual Oak Bay Tea Party Parade

The 56th Annual Oak Bay Tea Party Parade wound through the streets… Continue reading

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

Watoto Children’s Choir performing at local churches

Watoto Children’s Choir shares a message of hope for Africa’s orphans and widows

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

WATCH: Pirates in our waters for children’s event

Variety the Children’s Charity hosts 14th annual “Boat for Hope” event

Most Read