North Okanagan’s Kal Lake at lowest water level since 2004

The snow pack is 40 per cent lower than it was in 2023

The early spring weather around the Okanagan has impacted more than just people’s moods.

According to a report to Coldstream council on Monday, March 25, the water level at Kal Lake is at its lowest level since 2004.

The stats come after a below-average snow season, where snowpack levels were significantly lower than usual.

According to the provincial government’s snow survey, snowpack levels are just 66 per cent of normal across the province.

The snowpack level in the Okanagan is 80 per cent of normal as of March 1, down six percentage points from the last reading in February.

Okanagan’s levels are 44 per cent below those in 2023.

“In general, approximately 80 per cent of the annual B.C. snowpack accumulates by March 1 and peak snowpack occurs mid-April,” the survey stated. “Changes can still occur, however, with strong indicators in the current El Niño and seasonal forecasts for above-normal temperatures over this period, the ongoing low snowpack trend is expected to persist throughout the remainder of this season.

“A recovery to normal provincial snowpack would require double the typical rate of snow accumulation for the remainder of the season.”

The next provincial update on snowpack levels will be on April 10.

READ MORE: Coldstream heritage home hosts Victoria musician

READ MORE: Low snowpack raises power generation questions, BC Hydro says it is prepared