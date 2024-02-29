Nude man plays piano, throws chairs at police in B.C. seniors facility

54-year-old man and Mission RCMP officer both taken to hospital after incident

A 54-year-old man was taken into custody by RCMP after a nude piano performance at a seniors facility in Mission that ended with chairs being chucked at a police officer.

The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to hospital, according to Mission RCMP’s weekly recap.

Police were called to the senior living facility on 7th Avenue in Mission on Saturday (Feb. 24) after the 54-year-old entered while rambling to himself.

He allegedly took off all of his clothes until he was fully nude and began playing the piano in the common area. The man wasn’t a resident of the facility.

Upon arrival, Mission RCMP met with staff who were concerned for the safety of the elderly residents.

Police say the man initially appeared to be compliant but allegedly assaulted the officer without warning and threw multiple chairs at RCMP.

The officer suffered a head injury but was able to take the man into custody. The Mountie was treated at the hospital and released later that day.

