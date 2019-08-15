Oak Bay police bring woman spotted walking in hospital pyjamas back to shore

Woman ultimately located near Cattle Point, taken to hospital

A woman returned to hospital Thursday morning after being spotted walking in the water near Esplanade in Oak Bay.

Police were called around 10:30 a.m. about a woman seen walking in the wearing hospital pyjamas.

Police attended and notified Coast Guard and Marine Search & Rescue, said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

The search ultimately moved to Cattle Point where the woman was spotted in the water after about 45 minutes.

She was brought to shore and treated and taken to hospital.

